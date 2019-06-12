Perkins Road reopens after gas leak near Rouzan

BATON ROUGE - A portion of Perkins Road was briefly closed Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Baton Rouge Fire officials confirmed the roadway was closed just east of College Drive around 4 p.m. due to the leak. The leak has since been contained and repairs are underway.

The roadway has since fully reopened.

A HazMat crew assisted the scene.