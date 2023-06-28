97°
Perkins Road McDonald's demolished, set to be replaced with new building
BATON ROUGE - A McDonald's location that sat near the corner of Perkins Road and College Drive for decades was torn down this week as workers move forward with plans to replace the aging fast food franchise.
Video taken Wednesday shows the restaurant reduced to a pile of rubble along the busy Perkins Road corridor.
Previously, The Advocate reported that the franchisee plans to rebuild the restaurant with modern bells and whistles, including touchscreen kiosks, online ordering and dual drive-thru lanes.
The hope is to have the new building completed in the fall.
