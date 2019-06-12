82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Perkins Road closed near College Drive due to reported gas leak

Wednesday, June 12 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A portion of Perkins Road was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Baton Rouge Fire officials confirmed the roadway was closed just east of College Drive around 4 p.m. due to the leak. The leak has since been contained and repairs are underway.

One lane has reopened in both directions.

A HazMat crew is currently on the scene.

