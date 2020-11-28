Latest Weather Blog
Periods of rain today, numerous storms Sunday
Quick local forecast:
Today: Not as active as Friday, but there will still be rain around for much of the day Saturday. Expect cloudy skies with periods of rain.
Tonight: The clouds will stick around with showers and storms increasing overnight into Sunday. Lows will be around 60.
Tomorrow: Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning and afternoon hours. A few may be strong. Highs will be near 71.
Tomorrow Night: Clearing out and becoming chilly, with lows near 43.
Through the weekend:
A complex weather pattern will continue a soggy, wet pattern through the end of the weekend. We'll likely see an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall through Sunday. A stalled frontal boundary along the coast will keep moisture feeding into the region, allowing for periods of rain through the day today. Severe weather is not expected.
Sunday, the same front will move back to the north as a warm front, setting the stage for more active weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will occur in the morning and afternoon hours of Sunday, with the chance for a few storms to be on the strong to severe side. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall would be the primary concerns. A spin-up tornado can not be ruled out. Finally, a cold front will approach the area late Sunday, which will push out the rain. Behind the front, very chilly air will move in, providing parts of the area with our first freeze of the season on Tuesday morning.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Schools face harsh penalties if new COVID-19 restrictions aren't followed
-
Shooting in Baker leaves two injured, says police
-
Prosecutors fire back after corrections officer claims she was raped by inmate
-
One child dies in overnight fire, 2 others in critical condition
-
Interview: George Bell of the Capital Area United Way discusses 225 Give...
Sports Video
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...