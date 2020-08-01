Periods of rain expected through the weekend

Today and Tonight: Showers and storms are possible through out the morning and afternoon hours today, as a weak front tries to track into south Louisiana. This will likely keep high temperatures slightly lower today, in the upper 80s, to around 90. Tonight, expect a few clouds with lows in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead: Some moisture from Saturday's frontal system will linger into Sunday, bringing a slight chance of showers and storms. Rain coverage will be around 40%. Similar to today, there could be rain around Sunday morning. Monday, rain chances will taper off a little bit. On Tuesday, another weak cold front will move across the Gulf states, but will not impact our local forecast other than bring a slightly increased chance for showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, expect a typical hot and steamy pattern next week.

The Tropics:

Hurricane Isaias is maintaining hurricane strength and is expected to brush by the eastern coast of Florida tonight and Sunday. Hurricane warnings are in effect along the east coast of Florida where hurricane conditions are expected. Isaias is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by early next week as it tracks close to the Carolina's, where heavy rain and gusty winds will be a concern. Isaias will maintain tropical storm strength as it tracks along the entire east coast of the United States.

A tropical wave located about 600 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Enviornmental conditions may become more condusive for developmental over the next couple of days, where the NHC is giving a 60 percent chance of tropical development. As of now, is not a concern for the mainland United States.

Tropical Depression #10 formed off the west coast of Africa yesterday and is now expected to dissipate later tonight.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

