Period of rain and thunderstorms followed by more chilly temps

Low temperatures dipped a bit farther than expected on Wednesday morning and the Capital Area registered a second straight freeze. Clouds have been on the build ever since and a period of rainy weather is set to begin.

The Next 24 Hours: In addition to clouds, some showers and rumbles of thunder will come into the mix overnight into Thursday. Of course, low temperatures will be well above freezing, in the low 50s. It could be messy for the morning drive in some spots, so check the latest radar on the WBRZ WX App. or 2une In with Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo for a look at where the scattered showers are happening. Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms will be possible throughout a drab Thursday. High temperatures will sneak back into the low 60s. Generally, less than one inch of rain is expected but some isolated high amounts are possible, especially south and west of Baton Rouge.

After That: A surface low and the associated cold front will push east of the area on Friday allowing for some gradual clearing. Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend with highs near 60 and lows near 40. Some spots north of I-10 could bottom out in the upper 30s causing patchy frost each morning. A reinforcing pop of cool air will blow through on Sunday night leaving similar temperatures and dry conditions into next week. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: An upper level trough and the associated surface low will sweep across the Gulf Coast causing scattered showers and thunderstorms through Thursday night. Since the Baton Rouge area will reside north of the surface low, surface warming should be too low for any severe thunderstorms to develop. However, the cold pool aloft created by the upper level trough will provide enough instability for some thunderstorms, which could create downpours and perhaps isolated gusty wind. The surface low will move well east of the area on Friday leading to northwesterly winds and therefore clearing, cooling conditions. Highs will only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday afternoon, and lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s Friday night. Relatively quiet weather and stable temperatures are anticipated over the weekend. There are two hiccups worth noting. First, rural areas north of I-10 could be cool enough each morning for some patchy frost. Second, a weak low in the Gulf could cause some extra clouds and possibly showers south of the coast. A weak, reinforcing cold front will sweep through the area on Sunday night leading to persistent cooler than average temperatures and clear skies on Monday and Tuesday. The upper levels will warm and therefore temperatures could return to average (67/45) by the middle of next week.

--Josh

