People rush for groceries as stores open after Ida

BATON ROUGE - A mad rush of customers pile in as workers sprint to get shelves restocked with bread while trucks unloaded pallets of water.

"I work right across the street. I jumped over here the minute I got off,"

said Jennifer Doucet, who ran to the Rouses location on Drusilla Lane Wednesday.

Her life was not as upended as many others.

"We kept power. It flickered a few times, so we are really lucky," Doucet said.

Some of her family is not so lucky.

"I have to get stuff for my in-laws. They do not have power."

Going out Wednesday was not as bad as she thought.

"They are running smoothly. All the registers are running open. I didn't even wait in line. I walked up and got right in line. I was in there for less than 30 minutes."

People mostly stocked up on bread, water, and ice. The store also made hot meals available.

"I am getting some food for some people that are, you know, with no electricity."

Jackie Howard made sure she had a couple of days worth.

"This is my second round. I had gotten more loaves earlier, and now I am here for more."

With the list checked and nearly finished, Jennifer said there is only one thing left to do.

"Just get home, cook some food and make sure everyone is taken care of."