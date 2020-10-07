Shoppers stock up on emergency supplies before Hurricane Delta reaches Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – State officials say everyone needs to stock up with hurricane supplies by tomorrow night. That led to another dash to the grocery stores in Baton Rouge Wednesday evening.

“I’m 60 and I can not remember this many storms hitting Louisiana in one season,” local Lisa Snowden said.

Snowden spent the evening at Home Depot where her fiance works to buy water ahead of Hurricane Delta.

“We just bought a house and don't know if it floods out there and the wind and everything, and us being on the east side, yeah, I'm a little concerned,” Snowden said.

Grocery stores and gas stations were also crowded.

“It took me 30 minutes to get gas. I waited a really long time,” local Nina Pa said, who has been to the store twice this week. “The way Laura hit it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Even though it’s becoming like a broken record, going to the store over and over again to stock up on supplies, many are hoping this round of supplies won't be needed as we wait to see what Hurricane Delta brings.