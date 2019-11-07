67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why

1 hour 42 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 November 07, 2019 8:42 PM November 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
A mysterious wave of text messages swept America's phones while many slept, delivering largely unintelligible missives from friends, family and the occasional ex.
  
The best explanation seems to be that old texts sent in the spring suddenly went through. Two people said they figured out the original messages were never received. It's not clear why this months-long delay happened. Phone companies blamed others and offered no further explanations.
  
Mobile carriers offered unhelpful explanations for the weird-text phenomenon, which according to social media appeared to be widespread.
  
A Sprint spokeswoman said it resulted from to a "maintenance update" for messaging platforms at multiple U.S. carriers and would not explain further. T-Mobile called it a "third party vendor issue." Verizon and AT&T did not answer questions.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days