People gather Sunday for Jimmy Swaggart's Celebration of Life service

Sunday, July 13 2025
By: Jordan Ponzio

BATON ROUGE - People gathered at the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge to honor the late televangelist Jimmy Swaggart on Sunday evening. Swaggart passed away on July 1 at the age of 90.

You can watch the service below:

