People enjoy a day out at the Cinemark Perkins Rowe theatre while some are cautious

BATON ROUGE - The Cinemark movie theatre in Perkins Rowe reopened Friday night, after shutting down more than 4 months ago when COVID-19 first struck Louisiana.

"It's nice that things are getting back to normal, sort of," Austin Lambert said.



Lambert was one of the first customers to visit Cinemark when it re-opened.



"It was wonderful. It was very clean, very nice. We had a great time. We watched the first Harry Potter movie," Lamber said.



Don Loehar and Sandra Mundine say they are big moviegoers and were very happy to spend a day in front of the big screen.

"That's one of our biggest forms of entertainment, going to the movie theatre," Loehar said.



But before the couple went inside the theater they wanted to make sure it was safe.



"We want to know how many people are going to be allowed in the theatre? Are they going to practice social distancing? Are you going to have to wear a mask? I'm not afraid to go if they have precautions available," Mundine said.



Cinemark operators say they are taking all of the proper COVID-19 precautions by requiring visitors to wear a face and only allowing a certain amount of visitors in the building.

Even though Cinemark is offering reduced prices on tickets and concessions many still feel hesitant to enter a movie theatre.



"I'm very leery of it." Bob Noel said.



The Barton Rouge resident says he's not going to a movie theater again until a vaccine is approved for the coronavirus.



"In the pandemic of 1918, movies were great places to pass the disease and catch it," Noel said.

More local movie theatres may reopen once the economy moves into phase 3. A decision from the governor could come as early as next month.