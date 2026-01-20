People, D.A. react to Chief's statement on beating

BATON ROUGE- Reaction is mixed after the city's top cop released a statement concerning the attack on a family in the northern part of town.

Police Chief Carl Dabadie said there were serious errors in judgment after a husband, wife, and their daughter were beaten at a gas station on Mother's Day.

"It's something I feel sorry about. I hate to see," said Joe Temple, who lives near the gas station on Scenic Highway. "People just pulling off the interstate to the local service station... so horrible to happen to them."

Another person told WBRZ News 2, the attack might force her to move.

"It's not me being safe, it's for my children," Renee Thibodeaux said.

"I would hate to lose my one-year-old child to stupidness."

The victims of the attack are white, and the three people accused of jumping them are African American. They told police before the incident, they were told: "you're in the wrong neighborhood."

Donald Dickerson was arrested and charged with battery. Devin Bessey, 24, and Ashley Simmons, 22, were issued summons.

The investigation has been controversial, and many have asked why Simmons and Bessey were not arrested and why there are not more charges.

"If we think the charges should be enhanced there is a possibility that they could be re-booked on a felony charge or we would just file the charge of second degree battery, assuming that's the charge or cruelty to a juvenile, assuming that's the charge," District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ News 2 Friday evening.

Dickerson is a registered sex offender, and has also been charged with failing to register a new address with authorities.

