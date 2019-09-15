Latest Weather Blog
Pentagon set to announce awards for combat, drone service
WASHINGTON - U.S. defense officials say the Pentagon is creating awards to recognize drone pilots who have a direct impact on battle and troops who excel in combat.
It's part of a review of how the military services bestow medals.
The department also will review the Silver Star and Service Cross awards given to troops during the recent Afghanistan and Iraq wars, to ensure service members got the right medal.
Officials say there's no indication troops were inappropriately given awards. But commanders increasingly approved higher awards as the wars dragged on, so some earlier recipients may be owed the more prestigious Medal of Honor.
The Pentagon is set to announce the changes Thursday.
The officials weren't authorized to publicly discuss the changes ahead of the announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.
