Pentagon set to announce awards for combat, drone service

3 years 8 months 1 week ago Wednesday, January 06 2016 Jan 6, 2016 January 06, 2016 1:53 PM January 06, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Lolita C. Baldor

WASHINGTON - U.S. defense officials say the Pentagon is creating awards to recognize drone pilots who have a direct impact on battle and troops who excel in combat.

It's part of a review of how the military services bestow medals.

The department also will review the Silver Star and Service Cross awards given to troops during the recent Afghanistan and Iraq wars, to ensure service members got the right medal.

Officials say there's no indication troops were inappropriately given awards. But commanders increasingly approved higher awards as the wars dragged on, so some earlier recipients may be owed the more prestigious Medal of Honor.

The Pentagon is set to announce the changes Thursday.

The officials weren't authorized to publicly discuss the changes ahead of the announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

