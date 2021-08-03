Pentagon lifts lockdown triggered by reported shooting at nearby bus platform

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Pentagon was placed on lockdown late Tuesday morning due to a reported shooting that occurred outside of the building and about an hour later the lockdown was lifted, according to CNN.

The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

The news outlet reported that earlier that morning, no personnel were allowed outside.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency sent employees a message, informing them of the lock down and attributing it to a "shooting event" that happened on the Metro Bus platform, which is a frequently used entrance to the Pentagon.

"Right now, we've just confirmed that the Pentagon is on lockdown. There is an incident at the Pentagon transit center," Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesman Chris Layman said at the time.

He would not comment on if there was a shooter involved or if people had been injured, CNN reports.

Arlington Fire and EMS, however, confirmed coming in contact with multiple patients while responding to an "active violence incident" in the area of the Pentagon Metro.

At this time there is no word on the condition of the patients.