Pennsylvania school drops 'God bless America' after pledge

3 hours 25 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2019 May 8, 2019 May 08, 2019 6:11 AM May 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania school principal will no longer say "God bless America" after leading students in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Peter Brigg's practice at Sabold Elementary School in Springfield led at least one parent to complain to the Freedom for Religion Foundation, whose attorney contacted the district. The group claimed it violated the U.S. Constitution's prohibition of government sponsoring religious messages.

The district decided to cease the practice after consulting with its lawyer. In a statement, the district says it is not prohibiting students from reciting "God bless America" after the pledge on their own.

The foundation says "young elementary school children don't need to be coerced into affirming God's name every morning."

