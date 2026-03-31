Latest Weather Blog
Pennsylvania man wanted for sending explicit messages, photos to Baton Rouge girls
BATON ROUGE - A Pennsylvania man is wanted by law enforcement for sending sexually explicit messages, including photos and videos, to two underage girls in Baton Rouge.
According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Harry Delgado of Allentown, Pa., met the two, one of whom was 11 years old, on an online video chat site called Azar.
Documents say the girls moved the conversation from Azar to MeetMe, a dating site. Both the girls messaged with Delgado and exchanged explicit photos, videos and texts.
The warrant says even though the victims never told Delgado their real ages, he saw them on video chat and knew they were young.
Trending News
Delgado is wanted for two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, eight counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shaquille O'Neal's 1992 LSU All-American Team John R. Wooden Award being sold...
-
Secretary of State encourages voters to check party registration as closed primaries...
-
Sunday Journal: Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank's 50-year 'Legacy of Light'
-
US gas prices soar past $4 on average for gallon amid conflict...
-
LPSO: Woman who uses wheelchair knocked to the ground during home invasion,...
Sports Video
-
Will Wade Returns to LSU
-
WBRZ enters partnership with Southern University to become official TV station of...
-
LSU Women's Basketball fans turn game day into fashion trend, boosting local...
-
Rapper 'Toosii' joins LSU Football roster
-
Kim Mulkey speaks to media ahead of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Duke