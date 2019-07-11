Penn. man arrested after alleged online sexual relationship with teen at La. School for the Deaf

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a Pennsylvania man who had allegedly maintained an online sexual relationship with a teenager at the Louisiana School for the Deaf.

According to arrest records, David Gross, 29, of Levittown, Pennsylvania was arrested on counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

The relationship between the two was discovered after a pair of cell phones were confiscated from the student in October. It is against school policy for students to possess a cell phone.

A school-owned IPad was also confiscated and was found to contain sexually explicit email messages between Gross and the student, according to arrest records.

The messages contained graphic sexual language and six sexually explicit videos sent from Gross, according to arrest records.

Gross is registered sex offender in the state of New Jersey.

A man who was reportedly in a former relationship with Gross said he discovered emails between the two and warned the student at one point that Gross was "manipulative," according to arrest records. He also reportedly questioned her on her age. The man said he believed Gross and the student had met up in both Baton Rouge and Massachusetts.

The man additionally provided police with Gross's personal information. The information was later used to identify the suspect and eventually track him down, according to arrest records.

The teen student said that Gross had initially contacted her via social media in May or June 2016. Gross reportedly mailed her a phone so they could communicate without the school knowing.

She said the two met on a previous occasion when Gross flew to Louisiana to watch her play in a sporting event, according to arrest records. There had been no physical contact other than a hug, but she was in love with him, the teen told police.

The parents of the teen have since obtained a protective order against Gross.

Gross was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the aforementioned charges. His bond was set at $25,000.