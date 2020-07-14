Pence scheduled to land at BTR to discuss state's coronavirus resurgence

BATON ROUGE - Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive in Louisiana Tuesday amid the state's resurgence of coronavirus.

Just months ago, Louisiana appeared to have made progress in containing the outbreak but has since seen a spike in cases, making it one of the nation's top hot spots.

Vice President Pence is scheduled to meet with Governor John Bel Edwards, members of the congressional delegation and state health officials to discuss the state's response to the virus outbreak.

Pence is also planning to discuss fall college reopening plans and the future of university athletics. That discussion will be held in Tiger Stadium.

“Louisiana has been on the radar, literally front and center, of the White House Coronavirus Task Force since the very beginning. We’ve never come off of that radar,” Governor Edwards said. “I think that’s a big reason why the vice president chose to come to Baton Rouge and to Louisiana.”

In response to the spike in cases and hospitalizations, Governor Edwards issued a statewide mandate requiring all Louisianians to wear a mask in public. The mandate went into effect Monday. He also ordered bars to close indoor operations, reducing them to take-out and delivery only.

The Vice President is scheduled to touchdown at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport around 11 a.m.