Pence assures NRA 'no one is taking your guns'

Photo: MSC / Kuhlmann

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence says that under the Trump administration, "no one is taking your guns."

The line got a rousing applause from the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis, where Pence was introducing President Donald Trump at the gun lobby's annual convention.

Pence, a former Indiana governor, told the crowd, "Under this president and this vice president no one is taking your guns."

Trump is speaking to the convention for the third year in a row.

The NRA's convention comes as longtime observers say the group is at its weakest moment in memory, due to serious infighting, financial issues and shifting public sentiment after a series of mass shootings.