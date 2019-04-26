77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pence assures NRA 'no one is taking your guns'

1 hour 1 minute 43 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 April 26, 2019 11:01 AM April 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: MSC / Kuhlmann
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence says that under the Trump administration, "no one is taking your guns."
  
The line got a rousing applause from the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis, where Pence was introducing President Donald Trump at the gun lobby's annual convention.
  
Pence, a former Indiana governor, told the crowd, "Under this president and this vice president no one is taking your guns."
  
Trump is speaking to the convention for the third year in a row.
  
The NRA's convention comes as longtime observers say the group is at its weakest moment in memory, due to serious infighting, financial issues and shifting public sentiment after a series of mass shootings.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days