Penalty phase of Boston Marathon bombing trial set to begin

BOSTON - Attorneys for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are expected to argue in the penalty phase that his older brother was the mastermind of the attack.



Tsarnaev was convicted nearly two weeks ago of all 30 charges against him, and now he faces either life in prison or the death penalty. The penalty phase of the trial begins today.



Defense lawyers say Tsarnaev doesn't deserve the death penalty because he was a 19-year-old heavily influenced by his domineering brother, who was killed during the manhunt.