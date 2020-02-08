54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Penalty phase of Boston Marathon bombing trial set to begin

4 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, April 21 2015 Apr 21, 2015 April 21, 2015 7:23 AM April 21, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BOSTON - Attorneys for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are expected to argue in the penalty phase that his older brother was the mastermind of the attack.

Tsarnaev was convicted nearly two weeks ago of all 30 charges against him, and now he faces either life in prison or the death penalty. The penalty phase of the trial begins today.

Defense lawyers say Tsarnaev doesn't deserve the death penalty because he was a 19-year-old heavily influenced by his domineering brother, who was killed during the manhunt.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days