Latest Weather Blog
Pelosi says Trump undermined national security
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says an intelligence community whistleblower's complaint shows President Donald Trump has undermined national security and tried to cover it up.
Pelosi told reporters Thursday at her weekly press conference that allegations Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rival Joe Biden show he "betrayed his oath of office, our national security and the integrity" of U.S. elections.
She added: "This is a cover up." Pelosi spoke just after the release of a whistleblower complaint at the center of Congress' impeachment inquiry.
The complaint alleges Trump abused the power of his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's U.S. election. The complaint says the White House then tried to "lock down" the information to cover it up. Click here to read the complaint.
Trump has denied doing anything wrong.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bear casually takes a dip in West Baton Rouge Parish pond
-
New video shows bizarre encounter between woman & truck stop camel
-
Leaders to address short-term rentals concerns in Spanish Town
-
Two people transported after being hit in separate overnight crashes
-
Dredging efforts to continue on south side of False River after minor...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese