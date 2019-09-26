Pelosi says Trump undermined national security

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says an intelligence community whistleblower's complaint shows President Donald Trump has undermined national security and tried to cover it up.

Pelosi told reporters Thursday at her weekly press conference that allegations Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rival Joe Biden show he "betrayed his oath of office, our national security and the integrity" of U.S. elections.

She added: "This is a cover up." Pelosi spoke just after the release of a whistleblower complaint at the center of Congress' impeachment inquiry.

The complaint alleges Trump abused the power of his office to "solicit interference from a foreign country" in next year's U.S. election. The complaint says the White House then tried to "lock down" the information to cover it up. Click here to read the complaint.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.