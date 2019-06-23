91°
Pelosi asked Trump to delay immigration sweep

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump and asked him to call off planned raids to deport immigrants here illegally.
  
The California Democrat called Trump on Friday night, according to a person familiar with the situation and not authorized to discuss it publicly. The person spoke on condition of anonymity. Trump announced a two-week delay with a tweet Saturday afternoon.
  
Pelosi responded with her own tweet, "Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together."
  
The president had told Pelosi that he would consider the request, said the person familiar with the situation.
