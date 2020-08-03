Pelicans survive must-win game against Grizzlies 109-99

ORLANDO- The New Orleans Pelicans won against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night 109-99.

Monday evening's matchup was one of the most anticipated of all the seeding games. Plenty was on the line for both teams, but the two top picks from last year's draft were also on the court, both Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

LONZO ALLEY



For the third time this season, the Pels and Williamson claimed the court when playing against the Grizzlies. Both teams started off in the bubble 0-2, but the Pelicans could not afford the loss.

New Orleans is now 2.5 games back with 5 seeding games left.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both led the way late as they both finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Up next, the Pelicans will get back in action on Thursday when they take on the Sacramento Kings.