Pelicans star Zion Williamson sits Wednesday night's game out due to COVID-19 health, safety protocols
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled Zion Williamson out of Wednesday night's game in Los Angeles against the Clippers due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Updated Injury Report: Zion Williamson is OUT for tonight’s game (Health and Safety Protocols) pic.twitter.com/WesMg9dQQK— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 13, 2021
A player missing a game due to health and safety protocols does not mean the player has contracted the Coronavirus.
The team has not announced further details.
