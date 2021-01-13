Pelicans star Zion Williamson sits Wednesday night's game out due to COVID-19 health, safety protocols

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled Zion Williamson out of Wednesday night's game in Los Angeles against the Clippers due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Updated Injury Report: Zion Williamson is OUT for tonight’s game (Health and Safety Protocols) pic.twitter.com/WesMg9dQQK — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 13, 2021

A player missing a game due to health and safety protocols does not mean the player has contracted the Coronavirus.

The team has not announced further details.

This is a developing story.