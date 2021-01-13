57°
Pelicans star Zion Williamson sits Wednesday night's game out due to COVID-19 health, safety protocols

Wednesday, January 13 2021
Source: New Orleans Pelicans
By: Dana DiPiazza

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled Zion Williamson out of Wednesday night's game in Los Angeles against the Clippers due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

A player missing a game due to health and safety protocols does not mean the player has contracted the Coronavirus.

The team has not announced further details.

This is a developing story.

