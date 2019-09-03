Pelicans sign G Nate Robinson, waive C Mirza Begic

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans have signed veteran point guard Nate Robinson and have waived center Mirza Begic.

The 5-foot-9 Robinson, whose signing was announced by the club Friday, played in 42 games for Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers last season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game.

Since being selected by Phoenix in the 2005 NBA draft, Robinson has also played for New York, Boston, Oklahoma City, Golden State and Chicago. He has career averages of 11.1 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals.

The 7-foot-1 Begic joined New Orleans on Oct. 14, but never played in a preseason game for the Pelicans before his release.