Pelicans season comes to a quiet close in loss to Magic

The New Orleans Pelicans had a short and uneventful stay in the NBA bubble in Orlando. It ended with a whimper on Thursday night as the Pelicans lost to the homestanding Orlando Magic 133-127.

The Pelicans had already been eliminated from further play in the bubble having failed to keep pace in the playoff race. In their eight-game sprint since the season restarted the Pelicans finished 2-6 in Orlando and wrapped their uneven year with a 30-42 record. It is the team’s fourth losing season in the past five years.

The Pelicans didn’t play most of their star players knowing that they were already eliminated from contention. New Orleans was led by Frank Jackson who had a career high 31 points. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 29 points also a career high.

New Orleans played with a limited bench as rookie phenom Zion Williamson (sore right knee) was listed on the injury report as out along with Jrue Holiday (bruised right elbow) and Brandon Ingram (sore right knee). Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors, E'Twaun Moore and JJ Redick also didn't play.