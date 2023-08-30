Pelicans lose to Nuggets 115-98, fall to 1-10

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Denver's Danilo Gallinari scored a season-high 32 points, New Orleans' Anthony Davis hurt his left shoulder in the first quarter, and the Nuggets defeated the downtrodden Pelicans 115-98 on Tuesday night.



Jameer Nelson scored all 16 of his points in the last 14:10 of the game, helping Denver secure its fourth victory in five games. Will Barton added 17 points and Gary Harris 16.



Ryan Anderson scored 24 and Eric Gordon 19 for the injury-riddled Pelicans, who were able to stay within single digits most of the game before fading in the final minutes.



Ish Smith added 13 points, while Luke Babbitt and Dante Cunningham each scored 11 for New Orleans, which has lost four straight and has only one victory in 11 games this season.



Davis missed all three of his shots before leaving the game for good about halfway through the first quarter.