Pelicans lose first game back from restart

ORLANDO, FL - The New Orleans Pelicans let a great chance slip away as they lost 106-104 to the Utah Jazz in the NBA's first game back to play.

New Orleans took control of the game late in the first quarter and held a double-digit lead for most of the contest, however, sloppy play in the fourth quarter allowed the Jazz to regain the lead.

A late three-point attempt from Brandon Ingram bounced off the rim, which would have given the Pelicans a boost in their eight-game finish to the regular season within the bubble down in Orlando.

The Pelicans turned the ball over 20 times and were outscored 27-17 in the fourth quarter.

On the floor, the Pels were led by Ingram, who finished with 23 points on seven of 20 attempts and eight rebounds. JJ Redick finished with 21 points on seven of 21 shooting.

Zion Williamson played 15 minutes and finished with 13 points on six of eight shooting.

The Pelicans are back in action on Saturday against the Clippers.