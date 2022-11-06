Latest Weather Blog
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday taking leave for wife's brain surgery
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans say guard Jrue Holiday will be taking indefinite leave to care for his wife, former U.S. women's national soccer team member Lauren Holiday, who is pregnant and needs brain surgery.
"We are all praying for a healthy delivery of their first child and a successful surgery for Lauren," Pelicans general manager Dell Demps said in a prepared statement provided Sunday by the club. "Furthermore, we ask everyone to respect the Holiday's privacy at this time."
Lauren Holiday is a former UCLA soccer player who went on to win two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, and a FIFA women's World Cup title in 2015, with the U.S. women's soccer team. She met Jrue at UCLA, where he played basketball. Jrue Holiday has been with New Orleans the past three seasons, but has spent most of that stint injured. He expects to return this season in full health.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans storm the field after game-winning score against Alabama in overtime
-
Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off...
-
Police looking to question more family members before making arrest in infant...
-
LSU asking fans to carpool for Bama game, fears morning storms could...
-
State was reportedly warned about dangerous home days before infant's overdose death
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0