Pelicans' Jrue Holiday taking leave for wife's brain surgery

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans say guard Jrue Holiday will be taking indefinite leave to care for his wife, former U.S. women's national soccer team member Lauren Holiday, who is pregnant and needs brain surgery.



"We are all praying for a healthy delivery of their first child and a successful surgery for Lauren," Pelicans general manager Dell Demps said in a prepared statement provided Sunday by the club. "Furthermore, we ask everyone to respect the Holiday's privacy at this time."



Lauren Holiday is a former UCLA soccer player who went on to win two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, and a FIFA women's World Cup title in 2015, with the U.S. women's soccer team. She met Jrue at UCLA, where he played basketball. Jrue Holiday has been with New Orleans the past three seasons, but has spent most of that stint injured. He expects to return this season in full health.