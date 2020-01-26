53°
Pelicans honor Kobe and Gianna's death ahead of game

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- Just before the New Orleans Pelicans faced the Boston Celtics they made sure to pay tribute to the fallen basketball legend, Kobe Byrant and his daughter Gianna. 

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people that died in a private helicopter crash Sunday morning. 

During the national anthem, the Pelicans players each wore a pair of Kobe's with, "RIP Kobe and RIP Giana," written along the shoe with their numbers 8, and 24. 

