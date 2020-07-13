Pelicans gear up for start of season, tv schedule released

The New Orleans Pelicans are two and a half weeks from restarting their basketball season in a bubble in Orlando and Monday afternoon they announced their plans so that fans can watch the action safely from home.

FOX Sports New Orleans will locally televise all eight of the team’s “seeding games” during the 2019-20 NBA regular season restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Pelicans open against the Utah Jazz at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 30 at HP Field House.

FOX Sports New Orleans broadcasts will originate from the Smoothie King Center with play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, color analyst Antonio Daniels and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale calling the games remotely.

The Pelicans’ eight seeding game schedule is below:

Date Day Opponent Time (CT) Venue National Broadcast July 30 Thursday Utah 5:30 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/TNT August 1 Saturday LA Clippers 5:00 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/ESPN August 3 Monday Memphis 5:30 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/ESPN August 6 Thursday Sacramento 12:30 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/NBA TV August 7 Friday Washington 7:00 p.m. Visa Athletic Center FOX Sports New Orleans August 9 Sunday San Antonio 2:00 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/ABC August 11 Tuesday Sacramento 8:00 p.m. The Arena FOX Sports New Orleans/TNT August 13 Thursday Orlando TBA TBA FOX Sports New Orleans

*All times are Central

