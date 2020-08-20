70°
Pelicans follow lackluster season with disappointing Draft results

2 hours 13 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, August 20 2020
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble
Gerald Herbert / Nola.com

The New Orleans Pelicans had slim odds of pulling off a repeat of their NBA Draft lightning bolt from a season ago, and the odds worked out pretty much as expected as the franchise received the 13th overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery was held on Thursday night and New Orleans was slotted in the 13th position entering the draft after Sacramento won a tiebreaker on August 17.

The Pelicans had a 92-percent chance of receiving the 13th pick.

A year ago the Pelicans shocked the world winning the lottery as a longshot enabling them the opportunity to draft the #1 selection Zion Williamson.

The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Friday, October 16.

 

Pelicans All-Time Lottery Selections

Year

Pick

Player

Position

Prior to NBA

2005

4

Chris Paul

G

Wake Forest

2006

12

Hilton Armstrong

F/C

Connecticut

2007

13

Julian Wright

F

Kansas

2010

11

Cole Aldrich*

C

Kansas

2012

1

Anthony Davis

F

Kentucky

2012

10

Austin Rivers

G

Duke

2013

6

Nerlens Noel**

C

Kentucky

2016

6

Buddy Hield

G

Oklahoma

2019

1

Zion Williamson

F

Duke
