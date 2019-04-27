Pelicans beat Nets, stay hot in playoff race

NEW ORLEANS - Quincy Pondexter scored a career-high 25 points and the New Orleans Pelicans won their third straight, 102-96 over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.



Pondexter surpassed his previous high of 22 points by hitting his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 49.9 seconds left to all but seal the victory by giving New Orleans an eight-point cushion.



Tyreke Evans had 15 points and 11 assists for the Pelicans, who won their second straight without All-Star Anthony Davis in the lineup. Omer Asik had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Dante Cunningham added 13 points, Norris Cole 11 and Alexis Ajinca 10 for the Pelicans, who overcame 20 turnovers by shooting 51.4 percent.



Joe Johnson scored 21 points and Thaddeus Young added 19 for Brooklyn.