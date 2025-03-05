64°
Latest Weather Blog
Pelican State Credit Union giving away $10K in groceries March 11
GONZALES - The Pelican State Credit Union will be giving away up to $10,000 worth of groceries on Tuesday, March 11 in Gonzales.
The company is partnering with Ralph's Market on Highway 44 in Gonzales. The giveaway will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the first 200 families will receive $50 in groceries.
Trending News
Pelican State said membership is not required to participate.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fuse malfunctions and causes fire at Daigle Supermarket's in White Castle
-
LSU UREC to host women's self-defense class this month
-
St. Helena school to close this Wednesday due to plumbing, officials say
-
Owner of Navarre's Famous King Cakes bakery dies at 70
-
Wilkinson County deputies searching for missing Woodville woman