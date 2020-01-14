Pediatrician arrested for sexual battery in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS - A pediatrician was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of groping and exposing himself to multiple women.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Brian Zganjar, 51, was booked on charges of sexual battery, simple battery and obscenity.

The sheriff's office says it received multiple "credible complaints" from women alleging he touched them and exposed his genitalia without their consent. Some of those allegations were as recent as the 2019 holiday season.

Zganjar's practice, Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs, made a post on Facebook saying its hours will be unaffected. The clinic also says Zganjar would remain in the office during the investigation.