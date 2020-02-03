65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck train in St. James Parish

Monday, February 03 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH - St. James Sheriff deputies are investigating an accident where a pedestrian was struck by a train, Monday evening in Convent.

According to authorities, emergency crews transported the person after he was hit to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are still unknown at this time. 

Deputies say they will continue to investigate the incident but do not believe foul play was a factor. 

This is a developing story.

