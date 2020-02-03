65°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck train in St. James Parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - St. James Sheriff deputies are investigating an accident where a pedestrian was struck by a train, Monday evening in Convent.
According to authorities, emergency crews transported the person after he was hit to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are still unknown at this time.
Deputies say they will continue to investigate the incident but do not believe foul play was a factor.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teacher on leave from local middle school amid criminal investigation
-
Man accused of leaving elderly woman to live in pet feces now...
-
Baton Rouge mayoral race already taking shape
-
Family believes faith may have kept them safe during massive house fire
-
Police: 7-year-old struck & killed after running into roadway while playing