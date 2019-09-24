73°
Pedestrian transported in serious condition after morning crash
EAST BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported before 7 a.m. in the 16500 block of Teneiya Avenue near Apache Drive. Sources say one person was transported in serious condition.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
