Pedestrian taken to hospital in serious condition after being struck by car on Stanford Avenue

Tuesday, August 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a car on Stanford Avenue near Perkins Road. 

Baton Rouge Police said that the person was hit around 8:30 a.m. EMS also responded to the scene, BRPD said. 

The pedestrian was brought to the hospital in serious condition.

