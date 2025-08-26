90°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian taken to hospital in serious condition after being struck by car on Stanford Avenue
BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a car on Stanford Avenue near Perkins Road.
Baton Rouge Police said that the person was hit around 8:30 a.m. EMS also responded to the scene, BRPD said.
The pedestrian was brought to the hospital in serious condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University sets $25 million goal for SU Give Day 2025
-
One person shot along Marque Ann Drive near Florida Boulevard early Tuesday...
-
70 for 70: Former Gov. Mike Foster's legacy reflects his gubernatorial grandfather,...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
Sports Video
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Aaron Anderson changes the Tigers fate against Sooners with...
-
LSU football enters game week with expectations aplenty
-
Annual 'Battle on the Bluff' high school football jamboree to kick off...
-
Nussmeier earns No. 18 jersey