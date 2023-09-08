86°
Pedestrian taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials were called after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road early Friday.
Officials said the crash happened on Greenwell Springs at North Foster Drive around 6 a.m. Friday.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
