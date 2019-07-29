74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Florida Boulevard

Monday, July 29 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night.

The accident was reported around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Florida and N. Eugene Street.

Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported with serious injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. We've reached out to police for more information.

