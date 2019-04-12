75°
Pedestrian struck on Perkins Road Friday

2 hours 26 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 April 12, 2019 10:31 AM April 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian on a busy Baton Rouge roadway Friday morning.

The incident was reported before 10 a.m. on Perkins Road near Oakdale Drive. Sources confirmed the pedestrian was being checked at the scene, but the extent of that person's injuries is unclear.

This is a developing story.

