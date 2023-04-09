Pedestrian struck on I-10 West; multiple lanes past I-10/I-12 split blocked

UPDATE: All lanes on I-10 are now open, according to DOTD.

Read the original story below.

BATON ROUGE - Multiple lanes on I-10 West are closed after a pedestrian was struck.

Sources confirmed to WBRZ that the coroner is on scene.

DOTD says the middle and right lanes are blocked past the I-10/I-12 split due to the accident. The left lane remains open.

This is developing story.