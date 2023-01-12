Pedestrian struck, killed on Florida Street Wednesday night

71°
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Florida Street Wednesday night. 

Sources say the crash happened on Florida Street at North Beck Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The coroner's office was contacted. 

The victim's identity was not immediately released. 

This is a developing story. 

