Pedestrian struck, killed on Florida Street Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Florida Street Wednesday night.
Sources say the crash happened on Florida Street at North Beck Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The coroner's office was contacted.
The victim's identity was not immediately released.
This is a developing story.
