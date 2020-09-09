78°
Pedestrian struck, killed near N Foster Dr. Wednesday night

Wednesday, September 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night near N Foster Drive.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. 

The incident took place in the 4500 block of Elm Dr., which is located East of N Foster Dr. and South of Evangeline St.

Investigators believe that the pedestrian was struck by a dark colored vehicle that fled the scene. 

This is a developing story.

