49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian struck, killed in Tangipahoa on New Year's Eve

2 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, January 01 2021 Jan 1, 2021 January 01, 2021 8:55 PM January 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

TANGIPAHOA - A fatal crash took the life of a pedestrian on I-55 shortly before the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Dec. 31 on I-55, just north of LA 3234 in Tangipahoa Parish.

Robert A. Mayeaux, 49, was hit by an 18-wheeler traveling north on I-55. 

State police say the 49-year-old of Maurepaus was walking along the right lane northbound and wearing dark colored clothes when he was struck.

Mayeaux was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the 2017 Kenworth 18-wheeler was unharmed in the crash. Authorities say he was also restrained, though it is unknown at this time if impairment was a factor. A blood sample was taken for further investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days