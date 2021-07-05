87°
Pedestrian struck, killed early Monday on Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a pedestrian struck early Monday morning in the 5700 block of Essen Lane.
Officials say reports came in around 1:15 a.m. and the person struck died on the scene as they suffered fatal injuries.
The department's Traffic Homicide Unit was notified of those fatal injuries and responded shortly after.
The victim of the crash has not been identified.
This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.
