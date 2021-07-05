89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian struck, killed early Monday on Essen Lane

3 hours 36 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, July 05 2021 Jul 5, 2021 July 05, 2021 9:50 AM July 05, 2021 in News
Source: BRPD
By: Dana DiPiazza

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a pedestrian struck early Monday morning in the 5700 block of Essen Lane.

Officials say reports came in around 1:15 a.m. and the person struck died on the scene as they suffered fatal injuries.

The department's Traffic Homicide Unit was notified of those fatal injuries and responded shortly after.

The victim of the crash has not been identified.

Trending News

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days