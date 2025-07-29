Pedestrian struck, killed by garbage truck on Airline Highway early Tuesday

Airline Highway southbound shut down for hours near the Ascension Parish line in front of the state fairgrounds after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a garbage truck.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, St. George Fire Department and Louisiana State Police responded to the scene. Officials said a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning.

The road was shut down between Industriplex and Manchac Park Lane for hours, but was reopened around 9 a.m..

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details on what led to the crash early Tuesday morning. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.